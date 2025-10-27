Governors Destroy Lions In Homecoming Game

Austin Peay State University destroyed the University of North Alabama in the homecoming game at Fortera Stadium, 56-28. That outcome helped the Governors improve to five wins and three losses on the season, while the Lions dropped to two wins and six losses.

Chris Parson had a great afternoon, throwing 17 passes for 311 yards and six total touchdowns. Shemar Kirk was Parsons’ favorite target yesterday, catching three passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Javious Bond also had a great game, rushing for 96 yards and two touchdowns, with the longest run being 60 yards.

The brightest spot for the Lions was wide receiver Noah Gregg, who caught five passes for 106 yards. His longest catch was 67 yards.

The Governors now shift all focus to next week, where they will take a long trip to Southern Utah University for another United Athletic Conference matchup. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in Eccles Coliseum.