Govs Go Galactic in Annual Fight Song Showdown

Hundreds of Govs showed their Peay-spirit this week as Austin Peay State University’s Homecoming festivities continued with the annual Fight Song Competition.

This year’s lineup mainly featured Greek organizations, many of which teamed up with other campus groups to deliver energetic performances and creative skits that celebrated both the APSU Fight Song and this year’s Homecoming theme, “Govs Go Galactic.”

From Toy Story to Star Wars to alien invasions, each act brought its own creative spin to the stage, once again turning the Foy into a lively showcase of music, dance and of course school pride. Supportive Greeks proudly waved their flags through the air, chanting as loudly as possible to show allegiance to their groups. If there’s one thing the performances got right, it’s providing the crowd with thorough entertainment.

The competition featured four collaborative performances:

Sigma Kappa, Alpha Tau Omega and Alpha Gamma Rho

Chi Omega, Pike and the Student Government Association

Kappa Alpha Order and Alpha Omicron Pi

Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Gamma Delta and Sigma Chi

Each group wrapped up its routine with a rousing rendition of the APSU Fight Song. Although the audience had plenty of opinions about which team came out on top, only three could take home the prizes.

Congratulations to this year’s winners: