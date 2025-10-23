Homecoming Week Ignites with APSU Bonfire Celebration

Governor spirit burned bright on Monday night as students gathered for the Austin Peay State University Homecoming Bonfire, the celebratory start of Homecoming Week.

At the event, the banner and door decorating contest winners were revealed. Sigma Kappa took first place in the banner contest with Alpha Delta Pi and Chi Omega in second and third place, respectively. Community Care & Standards claimed the top spot for door decorating, with Student Affairs taking second and a tie for third between Financial Aid & Career Success.

The highlight of the bonfire was the announcement of the 2025 Homecoming Court.

This year, a record number of candidates were on the homecoming ballot, reflecting the emphatic Gov Spirit across campus. The Queen candidates were introduced as Piper Lyons, Avery Moore, Helen Johnson, Kimberly Gonzalez and Emmy Rye.

Following them, the King Court was presented, featuring Tyler Rose, Christopher “Bear” Key, JT Richardson, Jared Mays and Phillip Hudgins.

The winners will be crowned at the Homecoming football game on Oct. 25 during halftime.

With Homecoming Week officially underway, the Governors celebrated and danced the night away by the open flames.