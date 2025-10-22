The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

APSU Students Shine Bright at Govs Got Talent

Alysia Norales, Writer
October 22, 2025
Jerome Knight
Austin Peay State University student and first-place winner, Sarena Bassham, performs original Christian rap at Govs Got Talent, Oct. 21, 2025, at the Foy Recreation Center.

Hundreds of governors cheered, laughed and danced last night as Austin Peay State University continued its homecoming week with the annual Govs Got Talent showcase.

With performances ranging from singing and dancing to stand-up comedy, there was more than enough entertainment for the peay-ple packed into the Foy Fitness and Recreation Center.

Given Tennessee’s reputation as part of the Bible Belt, it’s unsurprising that several acts, including APSU’s renowned People of Praise, took us straight to church with worshipful energy and soulful gospel music, some accompanied by live instruments or a cappella.

APSU Governor Sarena Bassham blew the crowd away with her self-written Christian Rap, earning loud cheers from the crowd. Red Aces made an impressive debut with their tight choreography and contagious energy, commanding the stage from start to finish.

Among the vocalists, Zowie Davis captivated the audience with her powerful rendition of “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims, showcasing riffs, runs and emotion that left the room in awe.

Congratulations to all winners:
3rd Place: Zowie Davis
2nd Place: Red Aces
1st Place: Sarena Bassham

