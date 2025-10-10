The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Bringing In The New Season With Fall Festival 2025

Cameron Tillett
October 10, 2025
Roman Sena
APSU students smashing a pumpkin outside the Red Barn at the Fall Festival.

Fall Festival united students to welcome the new season. The yearly event enabled campus clubs to gain recognition, interact with the community and recruit new members.

The clubs sought inventive ways to interact with the festival visitors, displaying games and giving out trinkets. One of the standout activities was the pumpkin smash station, where students lined up for their chance to smash pumpkins and release some semester stress.

Attendees also got treated to complimentary food. Students lined up to choose between tacos and barbecue. For those with a sweet tooth, slices of cheesecake provided the perfect finishing touch to the meal.

Aside from the activities and food, Fall Festival gave students a welcome break from their busy lifestyles and a chance to welcome the new season together.

Campus Controversy Arises From Professor Suspension
Latino Cultural Center Highlights Heritage and Diversity
APSU Fires Theatre Professor Over Social Media Remarks On Charlie Kirk’s Death
