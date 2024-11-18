The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Shaping Students’ Futures: APSU’s Transformative Career Fair

Alysia Norales and Cameron Tillett
November 15, 2024
Alysia Norales
Austin Peay State University students prepared to talk to potential employers.

Dressed to impress with polished resumes in hand, graduate students at Austin Peay State University could hardly contain their excitement to meet their possible future employers in Huntsville, Alabama. APSU’s Career Services Department was essential in preparing these students through resume workshops and training to ensure the best results. The resume workshops paid off since recruiters noted that the student resumes were some of the best they’ve ever seen. 

Several prestigious organizations filled the room, ready to present APSU students with possible career opportunities. Some notable recruiters were Strata-G Solutions, the United States Space & Rocket Center, Integration Innovation Inc., the Missile and Space Intelligence Center, the Defense Intelligence Agency and Ultium Cells LLC. Everyone in the room was beaming with optimism. With endless opportunities such as these, it’s no wonder Austin Peay is considered one of the best colleges in Tennessee. 

Besides networking, students had a full day of activity, including meals and an opportunity to explore downtown Huntsville, starting with the Huntsville Museum of Art. Adding a touch of culture to the trip, the students toured the museum’s new art exhibition, “Clearly Indigenous: Native Visions Reimagined in Glass,” which comprised glass sculptures by Native American artists who combined their traditions with modern-day art styles.

The day ended on a bright note as students regrouped to dine with the APSU alumni, eager to share their stories and the opportunities available at their workplaces. The students took full advantage of this session and had insightful and encouraging discussions with the alumni. It was the perfect end to an all-day trip. Students expressed gratitude for the opportunity to make career connections and begin their professional journey. APSU has once again hit the mark with student encouragement and growth by providing students with this unforgettable experience.

