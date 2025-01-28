Hopes And Concerns: APSU International Students Reflect On New Presidency

As the United States welcomed the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump, the international students of Austin Peay State University shared their thoughts, hopes and concerns regarding the new administration.

“Regarding his stance on foreigners, I believe it’s always important to foster inclusivity and fairness, and I hope his policies will reflect a commitment to those values,” said Ananth Dharindaran, an APSU student from India.

Most students reflected similar views about the benefits of a more open and understanding immigration position but rejected their inclusion in this article.

“They have nothing to gain from people like us not being in the country. We boost the country; we boost the economy. If the argument is that we steal jobs, it’s a minuscule fraction of what we are taking versus what we are contributing.” said Steven Fischer, a student from Botswana.

As President Trump begins his term, the international students at APSU remain hopeful while resuming their studies and contributing to the diversity of the APSU campus.