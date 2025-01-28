APSU’s Women’s Basketball Takes Down North Alabama

In a thrilling ASUN Conference matchup on Thursday, Jan. 23, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team secured a 71-60 victory over the University of North Alabama in a home game at F&M Bank Arena.

The Governors were led by standout performances from La’Nya Foster and Sa’Mya Wyatt. Foster scored a game-high 22 points, shooting an impressive 10-of-13 from the field, while Wyatt contributed 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Austin Peay maintained a narrow lead throughout the first half, ending the second quarter with a 36-29 advantage. The Governors extended their lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Lions 22-9, and held off a late surge by North Alabama in the final period to secure the win.

The victory improved Austin Peay’s record to 10-8 overall and 5-2 in ASUN play, while North Alabama fell to 9-9 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

The Governors will look to build on this momentum as they continue their ASUN schedule. They will be back in action on Jan. 25 against Central Arkansas.