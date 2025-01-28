The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

APSU’s Women’s Basketball Takes Down North Alabama

Ma'Raya Fulton, Sports Writer
January 24, 2025
The All State File Photo
Austin Peay State University’s women’s basketball team played the University of North Alabama in a home game at F&M Bank Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23.

In a thrilling ASUN Conference matchup on Thursday, Jan. 23, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team secured a 71-60 victory over the University of North Alabama in a home game at F&M Bank Arena.

The Governors were led by standout performances from La’Nya Foster and Sa’Mya Wyatt. Foster scored a game-high 22 points, shooting an impressive 10-of-13 from the field, while Wyatt contributed 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting. 

Austin Peay maintained a narrow lead throughout the first half, ending the second quarter with a 36-29 advantage. The Governors extended their lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Lions 22-9, and held off a late surge by North Alabama in the final period to secure the win. 

The victory improved Austin Peay’s record to 10-8 overall and 5-2 in ASUN play, while North Alabama fell to 9-9 overall and 4-3 in the conference. 

The Governors will look to build on this momentum as they continue their ASUN schedule. They will be back in action on Jan. 25 against Central Arkansas.

