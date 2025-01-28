The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Governors Escape Conway With A Big Win

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
January 24, 2025
APSU Athletics
Austin Peay State University outlasted the University of Central Arkansas. Isaac Haney played a big part in the 73-71 win for the Governors.

Austin Peay State University played the University of Central Arkansas Thursday night in the Farris Center on Scottie Pippen Court. The Governors came away with a much-needed win, making them 8-12 on the season and 3-4 in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The Govs played a very scrappy game with a lot of contact on the court. Bodies were flying everywhere from the tip-off to the final whistle. The Govs struggled early in the first half, but with help from Isaac Haney, they clawed their way back to a 41-34 lead going into the half. The Govs came out of the half struggling again but managed to go on a 16-0 run late in the second half, outlasting the Bears and winning 73-71.

Four Govs ended the night in the triple digits in scoring, including Tate McCubbin with 10 points and seven rebounds, Anton Brookshire with 15 points, six assists and a rebound, Sai Witt with 17 points and nine rebounds and Isaac Haney with 18 points, three assists and a rebound. Layne Taylor, Brayden Fagbemi and Michael Evbagharu caused major problems for the Govs all night, with all three hitting the double-digit mark in scoring as well. Freshman Nehemiah Turner also caused major problems by being a force to be reckoned with all over the court.

The Govs look to pick up another win on the road this Saturday against the University of North Alabama in CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall.

