Raising Pennants And Spirits With Student Life And Engagement

Student Life and Engagement (SLE) promoted creativity and student engagement on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Morgan University Center lobby, setting up a table for students to express themselves through pennant making.

Each student was allowed to decorate their flag with an arrangement of decor from their initials to decorative elements such as stars, basketballs and more.

The making of the pennants is fairly simple. Fabric letterings were ironed on while smaller pieces could be hot glued and allowed to dry, adding to the do-it-yourself and crafty experience many students may not have time for in their hectic student lives.

Ashley Kautz, director of Student Life and Engagement, when asked why they decided on pennants and the reason for hosting this event, said, ” We wanted something chill for students to participate in on the first week of classes [to] welcome everyone home and get everyone excited about being a Gov… We have a lot of students that start in the spring semester as well, so we want to integrate some school spirit.”

The Importance of Connection

“There’s lots of research that demonstrates that students that are more involved in or connected to peers and faculty on campus have higher success rates when it comes to GPA and graduating, and then it is just a more enjoyable experience, typically, as it opens the doors to opportunities to serve in student leadership roles, job connections and recommendations for grad school or jobs,” said Kautz.

Students such as Nina Wright, a psychology major at Austin Peay State University, greatly appreciated the strides APSU makes to engage with students. She shared that having this sense of community feels like having a home.

“A lot of people aren’t from here, and with these things, you are kind of bringing them together and welcoming people back who don’t really know much about here,” said Wright.

Embracing Creativity

Wright shared her fun with the ability to be herself, sharing her love for decorating and always being attracted to such.

Freshman and culinary major Persuasia Campbell shared a similar sentiment.

“I liked it… I wish there were more things to put on them and for the pendant to be a little bigger, but overall, I was excited,” said Campbell.

What’s Next?



This event is only one of many in the stream of events to come. On Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., do not miss out on their Glow Casino: Welcome to Clarksvegas, Grocery Bingo and more. Be sure to check Peaymobile and PeayLink for more events.