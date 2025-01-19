Governors Lose A Tough One In Nashville

Austin Peay State University fell short against Lipscomb University, losing 88-60 Saturday night in the short trip down to Allen Arena in Nashville. This loss drops the Governors to 2-4 in Atlantic Sun Conference play.

The Governors kept it close through the first half and ultimately lost momentum soon after the second half started. Three Govs scored in the double digits, including Tate McCubbin (11), Quan Lax (11) and Isaac Haney (11). Jacob Ognacevic exploded for the Bison with 31 points, 12 rebounds and one assist.

The Govs look to return to the win column next Thursday on a trip to Central Arkansas.