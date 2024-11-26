Austin Peay Loses Final Game Of The Season Against Chattanooga

Austin Peay State University (4-7 overall, 3-5 United Athletic Conference) lost their final game of the season in a 24-17 upset against the University of Chattanooga at Fortera Stadium. This loss tallies their eighth loss of the season, adding to the record of being 0-3 against UTC in Clarksville, also ending the Gov’s impressive streak of seven straight seasons with at least five wins.

Despite the loss, Austin Peay came away with two interceptions, both in the first half. Austin Peay’s defensive back, Jesse Johnson, had an interception in each of the last two games. The Governors managed to hold the University of Chattanooga to just 207 receiving yards.

Quarterback Chase Artopoeus for the Mocs finished the game with 161 passing yards and two touchdowns. Austin Peay quarterback Austin Smith led all passers with 192 passing yards and a touchdown.

Chattanooga has won the last two meetings after beating Austin Peay last season under head coach Mike Walden in a first-round playoff thriller.

This game marked the end of the first season for head coach Jeff Faris.