Govs Take A Loss In Rocky Top

Austin Peay State University went down 103-68 to the No. 11 ranked in-state foe, The University of Tennessee, in the Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center Sunday. This marks the Governors first loss on the season.

From the opening tip-off, the Volunteers dominated and took over the game. The Govs had no answer for the Volunteer’s dominant paint presence, giving up 64 points in the paint and getting blocked 10 times. The Govs also got outrebounded, with the Volunteers totaling 43 rebounds on the game and the Govs only grabbing 25.

Most of the Govs offense came from guards Isaac Haney and LJ Thomas, which shouldn’t be a surprise at this point with this pair starting off the season hot. Haney had 22 points in the game, with three rebounds and a steal. Thomas had 20 points, four assists, and a rebound.

It is also worth mentioning that the one-armed inspiration and superstar Hansel Enmanuel attempted two three-pointers in the game and buried the first one, receiving loads of claps and cheers from the Volunteer faithful.

The Governors look to turn the page on the loss and look to next week when they take on Morehead State University in the Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.