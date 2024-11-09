Empowering Students Through Entrepreneurship: APSU’s Business Fair

Homemade pottery, knitted Coasters, self-made jewelry and art were just a few of the fantastic things the students at the Austin Peay State University’s small business fair had to offer.

The fair, held on campus, brought out APSU students’ incredible talents and entrepreneurial spirit. Each stall reflected the students’ creativity as they decorated according to their abilities.

Homemade pottery and rustic mugs made with vintage molds and hand-painted bowls—each piece bore the personal touch of its maker. Crochet coasters were made to resemble sunflowers and daises, and mini plushies were used to match them. Handmade jewelry stalls caught many people’s eyes, especially since the designers displayed their holiday-themed jewelry.

Students, faculty and the community were in attendance to appreciate the vendors. Many guests praised the quality and originality of merchandise and were astonished to find these hidden talents among APSU’s student body. Events like the small business fair continue to be a great example of how innovative and vigorous the culture is at Austin Peay State University.