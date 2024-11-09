The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Student Voices Heard: Dialogue Among APSU

APSU’s Student Organization Council, Student Government Association and Govs Programming Council hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday night.
Brooklyn Lisenby
November 8, 2024
Brooklyn Lisenby
Austin Peay State University students Alexandria Tetterton and Jaire Richardson won the giveaway during the town hall meeting Wednesday night.

The Student Organization Council, Student Government Association, and Govs Programming Council allowed students to voice pressing concerns and get their questions answered during Wednesday night’s town hall meeting.

Alongside these organizations, faculty and staff representatives from Academic Affairs, Public Safety, University Recreation and others joined the conversations, highlighting important topics from walking safely on campus at night to dorm life in residence halls.

The event opened the floor for students to ask questions directly to the faculty panel. Questions such as “What are the plans to increase parking availability?” and “Are student mental health days something the campus would be open to having?” were raised, sparking discussion among students and faculty.

The students were also able to ask members of SOC, SGA and GPC questions, particularly about developing additional student organizations, upcoming events and how to become a member of any of the groups.

The meeting concluded with a fun activity that selected participants for a giveaway, boosting engagement and further emphasizing the importance of student voices.

