Donald Trump Wins 2024 Presidential Election And Other Election Results

The results of yesterday’s election have largely been called by The Associated Press, with Republican candidate Donald Trump overtaking Democrat Kamala Harris in the Presidential Election.

As of now, Trump has 277 electoral votes, while Harris has 224. Five states have yet to be called: Alaska, Arizona, Maine, Michigan and Nevada. Of those, Trump leads in four.

The U.S. Senate is already guaranteed a Republican majority with six seats undecided. The House of Representatives rests at 198 Republicans and 180 Democrats with 57 seats left. The House is the only place where the Democratic Party might obtain a majority.

Tennessee was called by 7 p.m. with a win for Donald Trump. 99% of the votes in the state have been counted and Donald Trump has received 64.3%. Harris received 34.4% and a total of 1% went to other candidates.

Incumbent Marsha Blackburn of the Senate has rewon her seat over Democratic challenger Gloria Johnson. District 9, encompassing Memphis is the only district where a Democratic candidate won a seat in the House. Montgomery County’s District 7 reelected incumbent Mark Green at 59.5%.

Trump leads Montgomery County by 58.5% of the vote. In the state’s General Assembly, Republican Bill Powers won Tennessee Senate District 22 over Democrat and former Nashville mayor Karen Reynolds.

Montgomery County is split into three Districts for House elections. These are Districts 67, 68 and 75. Democratic incumbent Ronnie Glynn won District 67 by only 131 votes. The seats representing both Districts 68 and 75 went to Republican candidates Aron Maberry and Jeff Burkhart, respectively.

National election results will not be finalized until votes have been fully counted in every state. Live updates can be found on the AP Election Results page.