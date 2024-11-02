Partying At Church: The Gathering’s Fall Party

The Gathering had LifePoint Church and Austin Peay State University students turning up on a Tuesday night. First Presbyterian Church became a Halloween haven. People came in costumes ranging from spooky to spectacular, ready for a night full of festive energy and fun.

Silent disco had everyone jamming to their own beats underneath the lights, creating a surreal yet electric atmosphere. Pumpkin painting tables lined the space for crafty and artistic people, letting everyone unleash their creative side with classic Halloween flair. Snapshots from the night captured many memories thanks to a fun selfie setup where friends posed with props to mark the occasion.

There was an exciting round of musical chairs with 25 people playing and onlookers cheering for their friends. Later in the night, the costume contest brought out some fabulous creations, from horrifying hand-made vulture costumes to fantasy characters.

With free food, drinks galore and plenty of Halloween-themed snacks, this fall party was exactly what the students and community members needed to ring in this time of year. Laughter, dancing and creativity were sure ways to make for a haltingly great time at this Halloween bash.

The Gathering’s Fall Party is an annual event. However, every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church, they host a Youth Night where all APSU students are welcome to enjoy free food, snacks, bible study and worship. If your Tuesday night schedule is clear, this may be an excellent event to add to your calendar.