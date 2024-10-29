Trick-or-Treating Made Safe At APSU G.H.O.S.T.

Halloween magic was in the air at Austin Peay State University as families from Clarksville and beyond came together for a night of fun, candy and community connection at the annual G.H.O.S.T. event. G.H.O.S.T., short for “Greater Halloween Options for Safe Trick-or-Treating,” is one of the most cherished traditions at APSU. What started as a way to bring Halloween fun to the children of APSU students, faculty and staff has blossomed over the years into a festive community-wide celebration.

Decorated booths lined the campus with creative Halloween displays by student organizations, community groups and APSU clubs. Volunteers, dressed in costume as superheroes, fairy-tale characters and classic Halloween spooks, stood ready at each booth with candy, games and smiles as each trick-or-treater made their way down the row. The kids excitedly went from booth to booth, showing off their costumes and receiving candy. It was a wonderful time for all involved.

G.H.O.S.T. shows how much APSU is in touch with the community. With an evening filled with laughter, joy and Halloween spirit, it’s plain to see why G.H.O.S.T. remains one of the university’s and local families’ treasured traditions.