Hallo-Week: Spooktacular Events At APSU

Are you looking for some frightening Halloween festivities to participate in at Austin Peay State University? With spooky season upon us, many of the organizations around campus are hosting Halloween-themed events this week.

Starting off this Hallo-week strong, Planned Parenthood Generation Action is hosting an event called “Spooky Safe” Tote Bag Designing. This event is taking place on Monday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. At this event, you get to design your own tote bag and fill it with sexual health supplies, all provided by Planned Parenthood.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Helping Paws is hosting a “Catival”, a carnival that is a massive fundraiser for the cats on campus. This event will have caricature drawings, a cake walk, pumpkin smashing, face painting and more. On the same day, but from 4-5 p.m., the Philosophy Club is hosting The Living Dead Philosopher Spooktacular: an event with extra credit for participating classes, candy and wisdom from philosophers.

For the spookiest day of the year, the ANT Student Center is hosting a Halloween Boo Bash on Halloween day from 12-2 p.m. This bash will have a Halloween Costume Contest with gift cards for the winners, food, music and desserts for everyone involved. In the evening, the Foy Fitness and Recreation Center is hosting Haunted Halloween Heels with Jackie Vee from 6-7 p.m. You can learn a short, choreographed dance in high heels meant to empower you to feel confident in your body.

On Friday, Nov. 1 from 7-9 p.m., Govs Programming Council is hosting Spooky Tours around campus. Take a tour around campus to learn about the chilling history of paranormal activity around APSU.