The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Hallo-Week: Spooktacular Events At APSU

Abigail Krieg
October 28, 2024

Are you looking for some frightening Halloween festivities to participate in at Austin Peay State University? With spooky season upon us, many of the organizations around campus are hosting Halloween-themed events this week.

Starting off this Hallo-week strong, Planned Parenthood Generation Action is hosting an event called “Spooky Safe” Tote Bag Designing. This event is taking place on Monday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. At this event, you get to design your own tote bag and fill it with sexual health supplies, all provided by Planned Parenthood.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Helping Paws is hosting a “Catival”, a carnival that is a massive fundraiser for the cats on campus. This event will have caricature drawings, a cake walk, pumpkin smashing, face painting and more. On the same day, but from 4-5 p.m., the Philosophy Club is hosting The Living Dead Philosopher Spooktacular: an event with extra credit for participating classes, candy and wisdom from philosophers.

For the spookiest day of the year, the ANT Student Center is hosting a Halloween Boo Bash on Halloween day from 12-2 p.m. This bash will have a Halloween Costume Contest with gift cards for the winners, food, music and desserts for everyone involved. In the evening, the Foy Fitness and Recreation Center is hosting Haunted Halloween Heels with Jackie Vee from 6-7 p.m. You can learn a short, choreographed dance in high heels meant to empower you to feel confident in your body.

On Friday, Nov. 1 from 7-9 p.m., Govs Programming Council is hosting Spooky Tours around campus. Take a tour around campus to learn about the chilling history of paranormal activity around APSU.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured
Jed Edmondson released his debut album, 19, on July 4.
APSU Student Releases Debut Album
The Volunteer State Ranked Poorly For Quality Of Life
The Volunteer State Ranked Poorly For Quality Of Life
777 As Casino Night cashes in at Austin Peay
777 As Casino Night cashes in at Austin Peay
The Journey Up Mt. Leconte
The Journey Up Mt. Leconte
To Charlies Bunion and back: A day hike
To Charlies Bunion and back: A day hike
Two Tranquil Trails Near Campus
Two Tranquil Trails Near Campus
More in Features
Austin Peay State University invited students to the annual homecoming bonfire in the Dunn Bowl last fall, which is set to happen again this year.
A Quick Guide To Homecoming 2024
Professor John Phillips, the political science chairman at Austin Peay State University, spoke to students about the Israel and Gaza conflict Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Morgan University Center.
Professor John Phillips Talks Middle East Trouble
Peayple's Dialogue: A Voice For Uncomfortable Conversations
Peayple's Dialogue: A Voice For Uncomfortable Conversations
Corporal Cox, Sergeant Silva. and Sergeant Ramsey taught the self-defense class at the Domestic Violence Awareness event in the Claxton Building on Oct. 10.
Domestic Violence: Self Defense Class
For student athlete mental health week from Oct. 6-12, Katie Bahn shared her struggles with mental and physical health with students of Austin Peay State University.
History Of Resilience: Red Table Talk With Katie Bahn
Toniah Anderson, Karen Reynolds, Jessica Johnson and Allie Phillips posed with their bracelets for a change.
Empowering Student Voices Through Friendship Bracelets