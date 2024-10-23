APSU Incident At Dunn Bowl: Campus Safety Reminder

Today, Oct. 23, Austin Peay State University police sent out an email to students, faculty and staff about an incident at the Dunn Bowl on Oct. 22, 2024. It was told that a “non-university individual pointed a weapon at a student during an altercation” (APSU Safety Alert).

There were no injuries and APSU campus police made an arrest warrant for the suspect with the weapon and are continuing their investigation of the incident.

APSU Campus police are reminding everyone on campus to stay safe, be aware of their surroundings and if anyone has information about the incident to contact them with the information below.

Phone: (931)221-7786

Email: [email protected]

In person: go to the APSU Police located at the Shasteen Building on Hanuum Street Behind the Fortera Stadium

APSU Boyd Center also wants to make sure that any student affected by the incident can reach out for extra help.