APSU Volleyball Drops Two Matches Over Weekend

Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team had a tough weekend after losing two matches at the Dunn Center in Clarksville. The Governors fell 3-1 to Lipscomb University and 3-2 in the close game to West Georgia in Atlantic Sun Conference.

Austin Peay’s Abby Thigpen had 10 kills in the game against Lipscomb, along with Sarah Carnathan, who led the team with 19 kills and one block in the West Georgia match.

The Govs now hold a 1-14 record and 0-4 standing in the ASUN Conference. They’ll be looking to make a comeback this Friday against Central Arkansas at home at 6 p.m. and will host North Alabama on Saturday at 4 p.m.