APSU Volleyball Drops Two Matches Over Weekend

Austin Peay State University is now 1-14 in the Atlantic Sun Conference after back-to-back losses against Lipscomb University and West Georgia.
Brooklyn Lisenby, Photographer
October 8, 2024
Brooklyn Lisenby
Austin Peay State University junior, Payton Deidesheimer and the Governors defends against Lipscomb University’s Sophia Hudepohl and the Bison.

Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team had a tough weekend after losing two matches at the Dunn Center in Clarksville. The Governors fell 3-1 to Lipscomb University and 3-2 in the close game to West Georgia in Atlantic Sun Conference.

Austin Peay’s Abby Thigpen had 10 kills in the game against Lipscomb, along with Sarah Carnathan, who led the team with 19 kills and one block in the West Georgia match.

The Govs now hold a 1-14 record and 0-4 standing in the ASUN Conference. They’ll be looking to make a comeback this Friday against Central Arkansas at home at 6 p.m. and will host North Alabama on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Govs Fall 62-0 In 2024 Season Opener Against Cardinals
APSU Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar hits a homer for the Govs at Raymond C. Handpark. Photos by Robert Smith | APSU Athletics
APSU vs. Jacksonville: Govs Win 2 Of 3 In Weekend Baseball Series
Why Prop Bets In College Sports Are Raising Eyebrows: Protecting Athletes And Ensuring Integrity
