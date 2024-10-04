Need Medical Services? Look No Further Than Right Here on Campus!

Are you feeling overwhelmed by classwork? Maybe having a difficult time adjusting to college life and finding that school/life balance? Did you know that Austin Peay State University offers health appointments that are free to currently enrolled students?

On Thursday, Oct. 3, Professor Gina Nigro and Crystal Henson teamed up to present options on finding help within the comfort of your own campus. This talk is a part of a series hosted in the library called “Scholar’s Compass.” The “Scholar’s Compass” is meant to help students navigate university success.

During the talk, Henson presented the options of getting help, both physically and mentally, easily and without having to even leave APSU’s campus. She also introduced us to the TalkCampus app, an app where you can share concerns with others and receive help all within the application.

For physical health appointments, students currently enrolled at APSU receive free healthcare visits when they visit the Ard Health Building and visit Boyd Health Services. The Boyd Health Center provides an array of healthcare options for free; students only have to pay for equipment used.

As for mental health needs, The Boyd Counseling Services provide up to twelve free counseling appointments per academic year for students currently enrolled at APSU. Students can make regular appointments with a counselor and can ask for a walk-in crisis appointment for more urgent mental health situations.

This semester, the Boyd Center Office implemented a new room called the “Zen Den.” This room is located in the front of the Ard building and has two massage chairs, a beanbag chair, music and a small fountain. The room is designed to allow students to simply relax and does not require an appointment to get in.

The Boyd Health Center is here as a resource for students to use and comes free for anyone enrolled in classes at APSU. They are located at 524 College Street.