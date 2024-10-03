October 2024 Streaming Preview: What Movies And Shows Are Coming This Month?

With the beginning of the fall season, colder weather and recent torrential weather, it’s the perfect time to sit back and relax inside with a good movie or TV show. Here are the biggest premiers coming to streaming this October.

Netflix

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1 (Oct. 10): Season 4 will pick up where Season 3 left off, focusing on the Pogues returning to Outer Banks to live a normal life after discovering gold in El Dorado.

(Oct. 10): Season 4 will pick up where Season 3 left off, focusing on the Pogues returning to Outer Banks to live a normal life after discovering gold in El Dorado. Don’t Move (Oct. 25): Produced by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 2022), Don’t Move will be about a woman trying to run from a killer while trying to beat the clock against a paralytic agent.

Max

Salem’s Lot (Oct. 3): Salem’s Lot will be another adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name, which features an author returning to his hometown only to find it has been taken over by vampires.

(Oct. 3): Salem’s Lot will be another adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name, which features an author returning to his hometown only to find it has been taken over by vampires. Trap (Oct. 25): M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) returns to the directorial spotlight to tell the story of a man and his daughter at a pop concert with a dark twist when they find out a serial killer is also at the event.

Hulu

Grotesquerie (Weekly release, Sept. 26-Oct. 30): This series will be Travis Kelce’s acting debut and will tell the story of a detective and nun working together to crack a series of criminal cases in their small community while dealing with their own familial matters.

(Weekly release, Sept. 26-Oct. 30): This series will be Travis Kelce’s acting debut and will tell the story of a detective and nun working together to crack a series of criminal cases in their small community while dealing with their own familial matters. Mr. Crocket (Oct. 11): This Hulu original revolves around the titular fictional childrens’ TV host who kidnaps kids and murders their parents.

(Oct. 11): This Hulu original revolves around the titular fictional childrens’ TV host who kidnaps kids and murders their parents. Huluween Specials : As with every Halloween season, Hulu will be releasing special programming under their Huluween branding. This year’s lineup will include a Solar Opposites special (Oct. 7), a Family Guy special (Oct. 14) and American Horror Stories Season 4 (Oct. 15).

Disney+

Inside Out 2 (Sept. 25): The sequel to the Pixar’s 2016 film Inside Out will feature the return of the emotions from the first movie alongside new emotions as Riley enters her teenage years.

(Sept. 25): The sequel to the Pixar’s 2016 film Inside Out will feature the return of the emotions from the first movie alongside new emotions as Riley enters her teenage years. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 1 (Oct. 30): Disney is releasing a sequel series to their 2007 sitcom, Wizards of Waverly Place. Little is known about the plot, but many of the original characters and actors are returning.

(Oct. 30): Disney is releasing a sequel series to their 2007 sitcom, Wizards of Waverly Place. Little is known about the plot, but many of the original characters and actors are returning. Agatha All Along Season 1 (Weekly release, Sept. 18-Oct. 23): The latest entry into the MCU serves as a sequel series to 2021’s WandaVision, picking up with the character of Agatha Harkness as she assembles a new coven of witches to go on a dangerous journey and restore her powers.

Amazon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 (Weekly release, Aug. 29-Oct. 3): Amazon’s Lord of the Rings prequel continues with the origins of the titular rings of power and the evil Sauron in the Second Age of Middle-Earth’s history.

Paramount+

NCIS: Origins (Weekly release starting Oct. 14): The NCIS brand continues with a new series that will focus on the younger version of Mark Harmon’s Jethro Gibbs from the original series and the series JAG that NCIS was originally spun off from.

(Weekly release starting Oct. 14): The NCIS brand continues with a new series that will focus on the younger version of Mark Harmon’s Jethro Gibbs from the original series and the series JAG that NCIS was originally spun off from. George & Mandy’s First Marriage (Weekly release starting Oct. 17): The Young Sheldon sequel and The Big Bang Theory prequel will feature Sheldon Cooper’s older brother as he deals with the struggles of parenthood and marriage, a journey he began in Young Sheldon.

Peacock