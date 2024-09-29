Fostering Appreciation Among Our Staff —The Appreciation And Belonging Hour

On Thursday, Sept. 26, The Office of Institutional Culture hosted an event called “Appreciation and Belonging Hour” from 3:30-4:30 p.m. This event occurs every month on the 3rd floor of the Morgan University Center.

This event featured the “Everyday Excellence Appreciation Award” which goes to a staff member nominated by another staff member, whom then is randomly drawn to receive the prize. This month’s winner is Jessica D’Alimonte, an Academic Support Specialist in the Academic Affairs Department.

The recipient of another “Everyday Excellence and Appreciation Award” was given to Todd Hannah. Hannah works in the physical plant area and oversees risk management there.

The event also included refreshments, including a cake to honor APSU President, Michael Licari’s birthday. The Appreciation and Belonging Hour also highlights a different student organization each month. This month, the Student Accounting Group was recognized.

“The culture you want builds the successes that we need because it makes us break the silos. We go talk to each other. We are collaborating,” said Kathrine Bailey, Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Office of Legal Affairs.

Appreciation and Belonging Hour is meant to bring the faculty and staff at APSU closer together and to foster an appreciation towards one another.