Career Expo Offers Networking And Recruitment Opportunities For Students

Austin Peay State University’s Office of Career Services hosted its semi-annual Career Expo Sept. 24-25 in the Morgan University Center Ballroom. Lasting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days, the event showcased numerous career paths, internships and employment opportunities from diverse fields.

Each day had a different focus. Tuesday was concentrated on business and STEM while Wednesday was focused on healthcare, social services and education. Attendees browsed through 46 different tables while networking with professionals and receiving free goodies.

Students were encouraged to dress business casual and get free professional headshots done by APSU’s Public Relations and Marketing team. Close to 80 different organizations were present over the two days, taking resumes and information from prospective applicants.

Among the list of vendors was the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, Fortera Credit Union, Murray State University Graduate School and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Career Advising Specialist Sara Naslund staffed the Career Expo’s welcome desk, positioned in the hallway of the third floor. While handing out flyers and directing new arrivals, Naslund spoke to the value of such events.

“It’s really just networking with employers and seeing what’s out there,” said Naslund. She emphasized that the Career Expo is a great resource for students regardless of their grade.

For underclassmen, Naslund explained the value of “dipping your toe in” the professional world. “It’s good to start that exploration in ensuring you’re doing what you wanted,” said Naslund. The Career Expo, held in the Fall and Spring semesters, is a chance to discover different paths and begin building relationships with potential employers.

Meanwhile, upperclassmen can utilize the event for solidifying internships and finding jobs after graduation. The transition from school to professional life can be a rough one, so softening that blow through networking early and researching prospects is an invaluable resource.

While the Career Expo happens only twice a year, APSU Career Services frequently holds smaller-scale events with a similar purpose. Workshops on resume building and internships will be held in October. APSU encourages employers to provide informational sessions and organize recruiting tables in the MUC. Additionally, Career Services hosts lunch and learn events in partnership with businesses.