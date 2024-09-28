The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

No Fall Break Plans? APSU Has Got You!

Abigail Krieg
September 28, 2024
Anabelle Coker

On Monday, Sept. 23, Austin Peay State University’s Community Engagement and Sustainability announced two trips they are offering this fall break. These trips are to Land Between the Lakes and St. Louis, Missouri.

These trips will take place from Oct. 11-15. They give students a chance to explore new places and have fun during fall break.

On the St. Louis trip, students will explore and volunteer in St. Louis through LifeWise Family Services. This trip is $100 per student to experience.

On the Land Between the Lakes trip, students will immerse themselves in the great outdoors, help clear invasive plant species, maintain trails and give back to the environment. This trip is $75 per student to experience.

Both fall break trip plans cover the cost of transportation, weekday meals and lodging. All of these are provided by APSU on the trips.

Applications for these trips are due by Sept. 30, 2024, at 6 p.m. Reach out to APSU Community Engagement and Sustainability for any questions about the trip or the applications.

