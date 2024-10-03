The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

No Fall Break Plans? APSU Has Got You!

Abigail Krieg
September 28, 2024
Anabelle Coker

On Monday, Sept. 23, Austin Peay State University’s Community Engagement and Sustainability announced two trips they are offering this fall break. These trips are to Land Between the Lakes and St. Louis, Missouri.

These trips will take place from Oct. 11-15. They give students a chance to explore new places and have fun during fall break.

On the St. Louis trip, students will explore and volunteer in St. Louis through LifeWise Family Services. This trip is $100 per student to experience.

On the Land Between the Lakes trip, students will immerse themselves in the great outdoors, help clear invasive plant species, maintain trails and give back to the environment. This trip is $75 per student to experience.

Both fall break trip plans cover the cost of transportation, weekday meals and lodging. All of these are provided by APSU on the trips.

Applications for these trips are due by Sept. 30, 2024, at 6 p.m. Reach out to APSU Community Engagement and Sustainability for any questions about the trip or the applications.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
October 2024 Streaming Preview: What Movies And Shows Are Coming This Month?
October 2024 Streaming Preview: What Movies And Shows Are Coming This Month?
Noah Kahan played at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on his Stick Season Tour on May 24, 2024.
Fill Your October With Music– Artists Coming To Nashville This Month
As part of The New Gallery lecture series at Austin Peay State University, Erick Oh tells his story and gives advice to students and faculty on Sept. 25.
APSU Artist Lecture— Erick Oh: Background, Where He Is Now And Advice to Students
APSU holds their semi-annual Career Expo in the Morgan University Center Ballroom on Sept. 24-25 for students to see the opportunities available throughout and beyond their college years.
Career Expo Offers Networking And Recruitment Opportunities For Students
COKER: ‘The Tortured Poets Department’— Here Are My Thoughts
COKER: ‘The Tortured Poets Department’— Here Are My Thoughts
Social Masking Between Genders Talk With Dr. Lori Allen And Student Panel
Social Masking Between Genders Talk With Dr. Lori Allen And Student Panel