APSU’s Govs Programming Council Hosts Cartoon Your Crew

The APSU’s Govs Programming Council has been hosting many ways for students to get involved on campus. The Govs Programming Council allowed students to experience some creativity on Sept. 24th at Cartoon Your Crew in the Morgan University Center lobby.

Cartoon Your Crew allowed students to get a cartoon drawing of them and/or their friends done by one of the two artists. This event was from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and many students came by to get a drawing.

To stay in the loop for more events by the Govs Programming Council, visit their Instagram https://www.instagram.com/apsugpc/?hl=en or go to the APSU event calendar, https://www.apsu.edu/calendar/





