Students Get Cyber-Savvy with The India Club

Between mobile gaming, social media and online shopping, we spend more than half our lives connected, but we’re not necessarily protected.

The Austin Peay State University India Club decided to change that with an eye-opening talk on “Digital Literacy and Cyber Security.”

With guest speaker Soham Sengupta, an assistant professor from Middle Tennessee State University, the discussion broke down how students can stay safe in a world full of phishers, data leaks and other cyber threats.

Sengupta, an expert in cybersecurity and computer science, emphasized that true digital literacy involves knowing how to use technology safely and securely. He explained that public networks, such as those found in airports, pose significant security risks.

“The firewalls and levels of control at these networks aren’t sophisticated; you don’t know who else might be snooping around or what kind of credentials they have,” Sengupta said.

He noted that universities like APSU utilize systems of Authorization, Authentication and Accountability, including multi-factor authentication and device tracking, to maintain data security, a protection often lacking in public Wi-Fi networks.

Among the practical tips Sengupta shared were using a Virtual Private Network, a password manager and even considering digital insurance.

“If you get hacked, it can take almost 10,000 man-hours to recover the information you’ve lost,” he said. “Having digital insurance, which can cost as little as $10 or $15 a month, provides a safety net in case things go wrong.”

Students at the event found themselves reflecting on their own digital habits. Neel Patel, an undergraduate student and president of the APSU India Club, admitted that the talk prompted him to think critically about his online behavior.

“My entire house is pretty much automated through cameras, Google Home Assistant and Alexa, and I don’t use any mute feature on those. Because of this talk, I can be more mindful of those features and make sure they’re off when something important is being discussed,” Patel said.

Patel also expressed pride in the India Club’s growing engagement on campus.

“We’re done for the semester,” Patel said, “but next semester, we’re hoping to host some festivities like Holi and Diwali, and collaborate with other organizations. We’re still a small club, but hopefully, through events like this, we can really get our name out there.”

The event left attendees with insights into online safety. As Sengupta reminded students, being safe in an expanding digital age means taking active steps to protect ourselves.