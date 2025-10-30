The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Governors Defeat Middle Tennessee in Exhibition Matchup

Ma’Raya Fulton, Sports Writer
October 30, 2025
Roman Sena
Tate McCubbin shooting the ball in the game against MTSU on Oct. 28, 2025.

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team earned a 66–55 exhibition victory over Middle Tennessee in their exhibition match on Tuesday, Oct.28, in F&M Bank Arena.

Thirteen points each from Tate McCubbin and Anton Brookshire led a balanced Austin Peay offense. Ten Austin Peay players contributed to the scoring. Matt Enright followed with nine points on three made three-pointers.

McCubbin also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and blocked two shots, while Zyree Collins recorded four steals.

The Governors limited the Blue Raiders to 35.3 percent shooting in the second half, including 2-for-14 from three-point range. Travis Torain’s dunk in the closing minute secured the 11-point victory.

Austin Peay’s bench contributed 31 points, improving on its 21.1 average from last season. The victory moved the Governors to 3–1 in exhibition games under head coach Corey Gipson.

Austin Peay begins its 2025–26 regular season on Nov. 3, against Bryan College at 7:30 p.m. in Clarksville at F&M Bank Arena.

