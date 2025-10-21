APSU Student Runs for House of Representatives

Austin Peay State University sophomore real estate student Benjamin Hurley recently announced his campaign for the United States House of Representatives. Hurley will be running as a Republican against Hal Rogers for Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District.

Hurley’s journey to get here was guided by his childhood in Eastern Kentucky, his military experience and his time so far here at APSU.

“Growing up in Eastern Kentucky, there were a lot of issues—whether it be drugs or infrastructure. People are hardly getting by because everyone is poor and I grew up that same way,” said Hurley. “I grew up very poor in a very rural area, and I think the only way we can make a difference is if we get people out of there that have been there way too long. The area needs someone new.”

Hurley has always been someone that wants to make a difference in the world. Eventually that led him to join the military, where he took part in Operation Allies Welcome helping Afghan refugees.

“I’ve seen things firsthand. I’ve seen good and bad from that, so I’ve learned and reflected off that,” said Hurley.

After that, Hurley decided to pursue his education, bringing him to Clarksville and APSU with military credits. Here, Hurley became involved with the Young Americans for Liberty, as well as several professors that he’s gotten to know.

When he first came to APSU this past summer term, Hurley said he was drawn in by how helpful the professors are.

Hurley specifically mentioned professors Charla Major, Mike Dunn and Annalycia Ruby.

“They’re the main people I usually come to about writing a speech or just getting things set up for my campaign or advice. They’ve been really helpful and insightful on what choices I should make and how I should present it. The teachers here really care enough to help students,” Hurley said.

Now, with all this behind him and these connections at his side, Hurley has officially begun his campaign.

The Republican primary is currently scheduled for May 19, 2026.