This Week in Governors Athletics: Sept. 29–Oct. 5, 2025

Ma’Raya Fulton, Sports Writer
October 6, 2025
APSU Athletics
Italya Cloyd had 23 kills in Austin Peay volleyball’s 3-2 loss to Bellarmine on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University athletic teams competed across the region from Thursday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 5, as the Governors continued ASUN Conference play and fall competition in volleyball, soccer, cross country, and women’s golf.

Volleyball
Austin Peay volleyball hosted two ASUN matches at the Winfield Dunn Center over the weekend, falling to Eastern Kentucky on Friday, Oct. 3, and to Bellarmine on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Against Eastern Kentucky, the Governors fell in straight sets despite a competitive start that featured multiple ties and lead changes. Taly Cloyd led the offense with ten kills and two blocks, while Nicole Okojie added five kills on eleven attempts for a .364 hitting percentage. Brooklynn Merrell totaled fourteen assists, and Reagan Anderson recorded twenty-one digs.

The following night, Austin Peay pushed Bellarmine to five sets before falling 3-2. Cloyd delivered a standout performance with twenty-three kills and a .426 hitting percentage. Dayan Malavé contributed crucial points at the net, while Merrell and Sarah Butler combined for twenty-five assists.

Soccer

Austin Peay women’s soccer split its weekend road trip, falling 2-1 at North Alabama on Thursday, Oct. 2, before earning a 2-2 draw at Central Arkansas on Sunday, Oct. 5.

At North Alabama, freshman Abby Mathews scored her first collegiate goal in the forty-ninth minute, while goalkeeper Lauryn Berry made eight saves to keep the Govs in the match. Against Central Arkansas, senior Kasidy Schenk and junior Vivian Burke found the back of the net as the Govs battled to a draw. Berry tallied six saves, including five in the second half.

Austin Peay returns home to host Central Arkansas in a rematch Thursday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Cross Country
Led by Sydney Freeman’s second-place finish and Shaye Foster’s fifth-place effort, Austin Peay women’s cross country won the Louisville Classic on Saturday, Oct. 4, at E.P. Sawyer Park in Louisville, Kentucky. The win marks the team’s first victory since the Michael Pretorious Invitational last season and the second under head coach Asha Gibson Smith.

All five scoring runners finished in the top twenty-five, with Laure Marie Kidukula placing twelfth, Taylah Upshaw nineteenth, and Jaedyn Stalnecker twenty-fifth. Freeman, who won the Michael Pretorious Invitational on Sept. 20, has now placed in the top twenty in every meet this season.

On the men’s side, Tahmar Upshaw led the Govs for the second consecutive meet, finishing twelfth overall. Zeniel Lizardo and Jacob Schweigardt also placed inside the top thirty as the men’s team earned a fourth-place finish in the twenty-five-team field.

Austin Peay competes next at the Angel Mounds Invitational in Evansville, Indiana.

Women’s Golf
Austin Peay women’s golf sits in second place after two rounds at the Jackrabbit Invitational held at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in Larchwood, South Dakota.

Abby Jimenez leads the Govs with rounds of 76 and 83 for a two-round total of 158, placing fifth overall. Jillian Breedlove, Abby Hirtzel, and Jordin Cowing are tied for seventh with scores of 159. Head coach Jessica Combs credited the team for battling through challenging weather conditions that included thirty to forty mile-per-hour winds.

Austin Peay athletic teams will return to competition next week. The Governors continue ASUN Conference play and fall competitions across all sports.

