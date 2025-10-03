The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Highlighting Challenges: ADHD Awareness Month at APSU

October 3, 2025
Joshua Hunt
Carson Dashcle, an accounting major at Austin Peay State University, poses for a picture in front of the Morgan University Center sign.

October is ADHD Awareness Month, and Carson Dashcle, a junior accounting student at Austin Peay State University, shares his struggles with ADHD.

Dashcle said that before consistent medication, attending classes felt nearly impossible.

“It never feels like you’re retaining anything,” said Dashcle.

He explained that without medication, he retained information the same way most people do when cramming the night before a test, regardless of the deadline.

He added that finding the motivation to complete tasks is something most people take for granted.

When asked about campus resources, he said, “There are resources on campus like the [Student Disability Resource Center, now the Disability Student Success Center] to help you get through it,” but he noted that these resources did not help him personally.

“No matter how simple things may seem, ADHD kills the desire to do them. As such, it impedes the motivation to receive help,” said Dashcle.

As October begins, it is important to remember that you never know what others are going through. ADHD influences how individuals approach daily life, highlighting challenges that may remain unseen to others.

