Balanced Effort Pushes Austin Peay Past Utah Tech

The Austin Peay football team defeated Utah Tech 42-10 on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville using explosive plays on offense, strong special teams and a steady defensive effort to secure the United Athletic Conference victory.

The Governors outgained the Trailblazers 492 to 237 in total yards, with 239 through the air and 253 on the ground. Quarterback Chris Parson had a career day, completing 18-of-25 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 82 yards and a score. Backup Austin Smith entered late and went 2-for-2 with 35 yards and a touchdown pass.

In the passing game, Shemar Kirk caught four passes for 52 yards and a career-high two touchdowns while Kamari Maxwell led all receivers with 71 yards on four receptions. On the ground, Javious Bond opened the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run and Corey Richardson added four carries for 56 yards, highlighted by a 51-yard burst that set up another touchdown.

Special teams were crucial in building APSU’s early lead. A blocked field goal by Ellis Ellis Jr., a forced fumble on kickoff by Nate Spillman and a short Utah Tech punt all set up Governor touchdowns as they surged ahead 28-3 at halftime.

Defensively the Govs held Utah Tech to 94 rushing yards and 143 passing yards. Myles Wiley led the unit with six tackles while Davion Hood added a sack and joined Ellis Jr. and Jake Stonebraker with a tackle for loss.

The win improved Austin Peay to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play. The Governors return to Fortera Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. when they host No. 18 West Georgia in a key matchup.