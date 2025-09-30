Governors Square Off With Trailblazers On Family Weekend

Austin Peay State University will take on Utah Tech University for the second home game of the season at Fortera Stadium. This is the Trailblazers’ first conference game this season.

The Governors and Trailblazers have played a total of two times, with the Governors coming out on top in both games. If the Governors can manage to bounce back this week and come out on top, it will be the first United Athletic Conference win in the Fort for head coach Jeff Faris, and he will surpass his win total at home from last season.

Tight end Jackson Head, who typically wears number 89, will be wearing the number zero this week under the decision of Faris. This change will be just for this game, and it’s a tribute to Will Hardrick, who tragically passed away before the season started.

Trailblazers to Keep an Eye On

Linebacker Will Alovao is a stud for the Trailblazers this season, ranking 11th in FCS and second in the UAC with six tackles for loss. Alovao also has 20 total tackles so far this season. Defensive back Justin Houston is also having a good season with 23 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception.

Governors to Keep an Eye On

Wide receiver Jaden Robinson is currently averaging about 18 yards per reception. Robinson also has 179 yards on 10 total receptions with two touchdowns. Tight end Jackson Head, mentioned earlier, is another player to watch. Head has 141 yards on 11 receptions and has two touchdowns as well. Most of His production came from last week against Abilene Christian University, where he had seven receptions for 132 and a touchdown.

Three Keys to Beating the Trailblazers

Penalties were a huge problem last week, where the Governors had nine for 80 yards. Limiting them is the first key this week. The second key is limiting the run, with quarterback Reggie Graff leading the rushing attack with 265 yards. Freshman running back Asa Chatman is not too far behind with 190 yards and two touchdowns. The third and final key is to maximize scoring opportunities.