Students Gain Confidence at APSU’s Industry Seminar

Students gathered in Maynard as Austin Peay State University’s Department of Mathematics and Statistics kicked off its Industry Seminar Series, exploring the skills needed to succeed in the American workforce and how to obtain them on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Loretta Griffy, dean of the University College, led the kick-off for this year’s seminar: “Preparing for the world of work.” She encouraged students to look beyond their classrooms and actively engage in networking opportunities.

“As Math and Stat students, you may feel as if you’re in a bubble,” said Griffy. “One of the key skills employers are looking for is communication; you can exercise that skill by networking with peers outside of your major.”

Griffy highlighted the importance of on-campus engagement, encouraging students to attend events and join student organizations to build communication and leadership skills.

She also introduced students to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) competencies that APSU is a part of, which outline seven career-readiness skills: career and self-development, communication, critical thinking, leadership, professionalism, teamwork and technology.

Griffy ended the seminar by challenging students to reflect on whether they had gained or practiced these skills while at APSU.

“If not, find ways to collect them all,” said Griffy.

The seminar left a strong impression on students in attendance. Graduate student Olamida Fuad Olasupo described the event as one of his best.

“It was well detailed and I loved the part about salary negotiation,” said Olasupo, referring to the Q&A and discussion session after the seminar. “The seven skills she highlighted were very, very important. I understood everything she mentioned, and I feel this really contributed to my professional growth.”

Priestly Tezok Foncha agreed, calling the seminar an “eye-opener”. He expressed appreciation for providing information beyond classroom learning.

“They gave us information we can’t get in school,” said Foncha. “It opened our minds to start thinking about the future, not just assignments or projects. It gave us something much bigger to focus on.”

The Industry Seminar Series is designed to help students connect academic experiences with professional readiness. For many in attendance, it served as a reminder that the journey to workforce success begins now, with each skill learned, each connection made and each opportunity seized.