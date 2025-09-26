The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Guns on Campus? Students Take Aim at Policy

Young Americans for Liberty sparks debate at APSU as students weigh safety, rights and risks of campus carry.
Alysia Norales, Staff Writer
September 26, 2025
Alysia Norales
Members of Young Americans for Liberty, Rysen Hazlewood (left) and Staley Gasser (right), hold signs promoting their campus carry initiative at APSU.

Outside the Morgan University Center, Staley Gasser and Rysen Hazlewood hold signs reading “Campus Carry” and “Don’t Trust the Government.” Around campus, they’ve become known sometimes casually, sometimes critically, as “the gun boys.”

Gasser and Hazlewood are members of Young Americans for Liberty, a student rights organization that Gasser describes as dedicated to educating students about their rights and protecting those rights on campus.

“Right here today, we’re advocating across Tennessee for campus carry because we think it is in the best interest of the students,” Gasser said. “Every American citizen should have the right to self-defense on college campuses.”

For Gasser and Hazlewood, the issue boils down to safety. They argue that college campuses are “easy targets” because students, staff and faculty are unarmed, and that allowing lawful citizens to carry concealed weapons would act as a deterrent.

Other students, like undergraduate Duncan Gavitt, echoed those concerns, citing a personal experience where they felt unprotected.

“Personally, I don’t think the police do enough around campus,” Gavitt said. “In my first two days here, I was almost mugged twice. I feel extremely unsafe, not necessarily on campus, but around campus.”

He added that relying on the police alone is insufficient since officers are often busy and may take too long to respond.

Gavitt believes that campus carry is key to making campuses in Tennessee safer, but not everyone agrees that firearms are the answer. Undergraduate Coco Thomas believes that more guns on campus would only create more risks.

“I don’t think students should be able to carry it,” said Thomas. “If we all carry a gun, who knows what can happen? I feel like that’s too dangerous, especially with students.” She added that arming students could actually increase the likelihood of school shootings.

Graduate student and music educator Israel Jimenez took those concerns even further, saying guns don’t belong on campuses at all.

“I am strongly against it because we already have enough school shooting incidents in the U.S. as it already is,” said Jimenez. “Why should anyone need a weapon unless they are law enforcement? If your argument is protection from school shooters, why not push for stricter gun regulations?”

Still, some students aren’t firmly for or against the idea. Undergraduate Eriyana McGhee falls somewhere in between. She said she might support limited forms of campus carry, but with tighter regulations.

“People are very immature,” McGhee said. “When they argue, the first thing they reach for is weapons. I think only teachers or people in authority should have one. Then I wouldn’t be too opposed, but every day students? That would scare me.”

Young Americans for Liberty continues to advocate for campus carry across Tennessee, with outreach extending to campuses in North Carolina and Kentucky. States like Utah and Texas already allow campus carry with policies implemented years ago.

Whether Tennessee will follow remains an open question. For now, Gasser and Hazlewood remain outside the Morgan University Center, holding their “Campus Carry” signs and making their case to anyone willing to stop and listen.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Bryan Najera hands out shirts he designed to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Culture, Community and Celebration: Students Reflect on Hispanic Heritage Month
APSU graduate student Cameron Tillett leaving a message for the world in the Govs Creative Arts Festival's pillow book.
Discover Inspiring Talent at Govs Creative Arts Festival
Students line danced in the Morgan University Center Plaza at the Electric Gov event hosted by Student Life and Engagement.
Electric Gov Has Campus Stepping in Sync
The Wade Bourne Nature Center gifted Governors with cucumbers for all their hard work on Peayple In The Community Day.
Peayple Come Together At The Wildflower Meadow
APSU students joined at the O'Malley Family Welcome Center for food trucks, a splash pad and pictures in front of the Austin Peay sign for APSU's Peayple In The Community Day on Aug. 25.
Peayple in the Community: APSU’s Day of Service
The New Gallery opens the semester with Soulaf Abas as the artist-in-residence. Pictured is her study desk.
The New Gallery Welcomes The Semester With "New Beginnings"