Govs Compete Across the Board: Sept. 15–20

Women’s Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to Western Kentucky on Sept. 19 to close out the Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Reagan Anderson was named to the All-Tournament Team after recording 29 digs across two matches. Against WKU, Lauren Wallace had five kills and an ace, while Sianna Dykes led the Govs with six kills. The Hilltoppers won by set scores of 25-18, 25-14, and 25-13.

APSU (1-10) returns to action Sept. 23 with a midweek match at Tennessee State before opening ASUN Conference play Sept. 26 at North Alabama.

Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team competed at The Velvet, Sept. 15-16, at the Country Club of Paducah, finishing sixth after two rounds.

Abby Hirtzel led the Govs with rounds of 72 and 75 to place second individually at 147. Jordin Cowing shot 157, Jillian Breedlove posted 158, while Katie Roberts and Ella Arnzen each carded 160. Abby Jimenez, competing individually, finished with a 167.

Men’s Tennis

Austin Peay’s men’s tennis team played on Sept. 16 at the Austin Peay Fall Invitational.

The Govs picked up several wins, highlighted by a singles victory from Tom Bolton and a doubles win from the duo of Bolton and Giovanni Martinez. APSU also pushed a number of matches to tiebreakers, showing early-season competitiveness.

Women’s Soccer

The Austin Peay women’s soccer team battled Bellarmine to a scoreless draw on Sept. 18 at Morgan Bros. Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Goalkeeper Lauryn Berry recorded a clean sheet with multiple saves, while the Govs created several scoring chances but could not convert.

APSU resumes play Sept. 22 against Central Arkansas at home.

Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosted the APSU Fall Tournament, Sept. 19-20, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

On day one, the Govs won two doubles matches and three singles matches against Western Kentucky. Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns teamed up for a 6-4 doubles victory, while Sophia Baranov and Katie Oliver added another 6-4 win. In singles play, Bohlen, Bruns and Clemence Butavand each won in straight sets.

On day two, APSU earned one doubles win and three singles victories against Chattanooga. Bohlen and Elena Thiel won their doubles match, 6-3, while Baranov, Bohlen and Butavand added singles wins, two of which came in tiebreakers.

The Govs return to action at the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout, Oct. 10-12.

Men’s & Women’s Cross Country

Sydney Freeman won her first career race at the Michael Pretorius Invitational on Sept. 20 at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, as both Austin Peay cross country teams earned third-place finishes.

Freeman set a personal best of 18:31.2 in the 5K, leading the women’s team for the second straight year at this meet. Shaye Foster placed seventh, while Laure Marie Kidukula, Taylah Upshaw and Jaedyn Stalnecker rounded out the Govs’ scorers.

On the men’s side, Tahmar Upshaw placed 20th to lead APSU, with Will Keefer, Zeniel Lizardo and Jacob Schweigardt finishing close behind.

The Govs next compete in the Louisville Classic, Oct. 4.