Governors Take On Wildcats In Ranked Matchup

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
September 20, 2025
Jerome Knight
Austin Peay State University freshman running back, Isaiah Groves, takes the handoff from Chris Parson in a 56-7 win over Morehead State University, Saturday night, Sept. 13, 2025.

Austin Peay State University (2-1) takes on Abilene Christian University (1-2) in the first conference game of the season for both teams. The Wildcats are going into the game ranked 14th in the FCS, while the Governors are ranked 18th.

Wildcats to Keep an Eye On

Linebacker Will Shaffer, who was the unanimous 2025 UAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and a 2024 First Team All-UAC selection, is definitely someone with a star next to their name this game. Shaffer is also averaging about 10 tackles per game this season and leads the Wildcats in tackles in general. The other Wildcat to watch is quarterback Stone Earle, who has 655 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Earle is coming off a solid game against Texas Christian University, where he went 22 for 29 with 276 yards.

Governors to Keep an Eye On

Running back Courtland Simmons has rushed for 78 yards and caught six passes for 120 yards so far this season, showing he’s a threat to catch it out of the backfield and run as well. Defensive back Ellis Ellis Jr. is also leading the team with 21 tackles so far and three pass deflections on the year.

Three Keys to Beating the Wildcats

The first key is to keep the running game going this week after a dominant rushing attack against Morehead State University last week, totaling 429 yards on the ground. The second key is to play disciplined defense against this Wildcat offense. Stone Earle has shown the ability to light up an FBS secondary, so the Governors’ defensive backs need to be on their toes. The final key is limiting explosive plays, especially against a ranked conference opponent on the road. Explosive plays can flip the momentum on a dime, especially on the road in a rowdy environment.

The game will kick off at seven p.m. at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium.

