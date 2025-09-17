Governors Compete in Volleyball and Golf Over Weekend

Women’s Volleyball

On the court, the Austin Peay State University’s women’s volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 13, to close out the SIUE Cougar Classic in Edwardsville, Illinois.

APSU (1-8) started strong in the first set, building a 16-11 lead, but the Falcons responded with late runs to take the 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 sweep.

Lauren Wallace led the Govs with seven kills, while Reagan Anderson added 12 digs and Dayan Malave posted a .500 hitting percentage with three blocks.

The Govs will be back in action in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for the Alyssa Cavanaugh Invitational, Sept. 19-20, at Western Kentucky.

Women’s Golf

Led by Abby Hirtzel in second place, the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team shot 304 in the first round and 312 in the second to sit sixth after two rounds at The Velvet, hosted by Murray State on Sept. 15 at the Country Club of Paducah.

The Govs are seven shots behind West Georgia and two ahead of Belmont.

Hirtzel paced APSU with an even-par 72 that included three birdies and an eagle, followed by a 75 for a 147 total. Jordin Cowing posted a 157 to tie for 39th, Jillian Breedlove shot 158 to tie for 42nd and both Katie Roberts and Ella Arnzen finished at 160 to tie for 47th, while Abby Jimenez, competing individually, carded a 167 to tie for 71st.

The final round begins Tuesday, Sept. 16, with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.