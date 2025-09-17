The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Governors Compete in Volleyball and Golf Over Weekend

Ma’Raya Fulton, Sports Writer
September 17, 2025
APSU Athletics
Austin Peay State University’s women’s golf finished in sixth place after the opening day of The Velvet on Sept. 15 at the Country Club of Paducah.

Women’s Volleyball

On the court, the Austin Peay State University’s women’s volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 13, to close out the SIUE Cougar Classic in Edwardsville, Illinois.

APSU (1-8) started strong in the first set, building a 16-11 lead, but the Falcons responded with late runs to take the 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 sweep.

Lauren Wallace led the Govs with seven kills, while Reagan Anderson added 12 digs and Dayan Malave posted a .500 hitting percentage with three blocks.

The Govs will be back in action in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for the Alyssa Cavanaugh Invitational, Sept. 19-20, at Western Kentucky.

Women’s Golf

Led by Abby Hirtzel in second place, the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team shot 304 in the first round and 312 in the second to sit sixth after two rounds at The Velvet, hosted by Murray State on Sept. 15 at the Country Club of Paducah.

The Govs are seven shots behind West Georgia and two ahead of Belmont.

Hirtzel paced APSU with an even-par 72 that included three birdies and an eagle, followed by a 75 for a 147 total. Jordin Cowing posted a 157 to tie for 39th, Jillian Breedlove shot 158 to tie for 42nd and both Katie Roberts and Ella Arnzen finished at 160 to tie for 47th, while Abby Jimenez, competing individually, carded a 167 to tie for 71st.

The final round begins Tuesday, Sept. 16, with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Golf
Women's Golf Closes Fall Campaign With Loss To Murray At The Battle Of The Border
Women's Golf Closes Fall Campaign With Loss To Murray At The Battle Of The Border
Govs Finish 9th At Xavier Invitational
Govs Finish 9th At Xavier Invitational
Govs Finish Sixth In Lady Red Wolves Classic
Govs Finish Sixth In Lady Red Wolves Classic
Scutt And Glass Lead Women's Golf to Third Straight Victory
Scutt And Glass Lead Women's Golf to Third Straight Victory
Britt Leads Governors Golf To 2nd In APSU Intercollegiate
Britt Leads Governors Golf To 2nd In APSU Intercollegiate
The Austin Peay women’s golf team shot a tournament-record 863 and won the APSU Intercollegiate by 31 shots, Tuesday, at Clarksville Country Club.
Driving Home A Victory: APSU Women's Golf Wins Home Tournament
More in Sports
Austin Peay State University sophomore quarterback, Chris Pasron, calls for the snap in 56-7 win over Morehead State University, Saturday night, Sept. 13, 2025.
Balanced Rushing Attack Leads Governors Past Morehead State in Home Opener
Austin Peay State University's men’s tennis competed in the APSU Hidden Duel on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 5-6, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay State University Fall Sports Recap – Sept. 5–11, 2025
Austin Peay State University loses to the University of Georgia 28-6 in Sanford Stadium after a good defensive performance.
Governors Face Morehead State University In Home Opener
Austin Peay State University volleyball players compete during the Billiken Invitational tournament, Sept. 5-6, in St. Louis, Missouri. The Govs finished the tournament with a 1-2 record.
Austin Peay Picks Up First Win of Season at Billiken Invitational
Austin Peay took on nationally ranked No. 3 Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Sept. 6, where the Bulldogs won 28-6.
Govs Show Fight in Loss to No. 3 Georgia
Austin Peay celebrates a point during the Stacheville Challenge at the Winfield Dunn Center, where the Governors battled Murray State, Xavier and Tennessee Tech to open the 2025 season.
Govs Volleyball Battles Through Stacheville Challenge
More in Volleyball
Austin Peay volleyball players gather in a huddle during their 4-1 exhibition win over Tusculum at the Winfield Dunn Center on Sunday.
Govs Volleyball Tops Tusculum 4-1 in Season Opener
Austin Peay State University volleyball coach Taylor Mott will not be returning after this season. The 13-year head coach's contract was not renewed per an APSU athletics release Wednesday morning.
National search for new Austin Peay volleyball head coach begins as Taylor Mott is released
Austin Peay State University junior, Payton Deidesheimer and the Governors defends against Lipscomb University's Sophia Hudepohl and the Bison.
APSU Volleyball Drops Two Matches Over Weekend
National Girls and Women in Sports Day: Recognizing APSU's Female Athletes
National Girls and Women in Sports Day: Recognizing APSU's Female Athletes
Brooke Moore set the all-time kills record at APSU on Sunday, Nov. 7. ROBERT SMITH | APSU ATHLETICS
Brooke Moore becomes all-time kills leader at Austin Peay
Austin Peay's volleyball team earned its 10th sweep this season on Saturday, Oct. 23. ROBERT SMITH | APSU ATHLETICS
APSU volleyball earns another weekend sweep