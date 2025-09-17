Latino Cultural Center Highlights Heritage and Diversity

The Latino Cultural Center serves a pivotal role on campus, celebrating, supporting and elevating Latino and Hispanic students while educating the larger society about the richness of Latino culture.

It provides a welcoming space for Latino and Hispanic students to engage in cultural learning, community development, and executive education.

The Center highlights heritage through food, music, arts and education, which are put together in meaningful events that showcase the diversity within Latino and Hispanic communities.

Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized nationwide from Sept. 16 to Oct.19. During this time, communities across the country honor cultural heritage, benefaction and attainment of Hispanic and Latino Americans in statesmanship, education, the arts and science.

At Austin Peay State University, the Latino Cultural Center reflects this mission by coordinating events that align with the spirit of Hispanic Heritage Month. These programs celebrate traditions and provide opportunities for education and belonging.