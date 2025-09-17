The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Latino Cultural Center Highlights Heritage and Diversity

Gabrielle Williams, Staff Writer
September 17, 2025

The Latino Cultural Center serves a pivotal role on campus, celebrating, supporting and elevating Latino and Hispanic students while educating the larger society about the richness of Latino culture.

It provides a welcoming space for Latino and Hispanic students to engage in cultural learning, community development, and executive education.

The Center highlights heritage through food, music, arts and education, which are put together in meaningful events that showcase the diversity within Latino and Hispanic communities.

Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized nationwide from Sept. 16 to Oct.19. During this time, communities across the country honor cultural heritage, benefaction and attainment of Hispanic and Latino Americans in statesmanship, education, the arts and science.

At Austin Peay State University, the Latino Cultural Center reflects this mission by coordinating events that align with the spirit of Hispanic Heritage Month. These programs celebrate traditions and provide opportunities for education and belonging.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
APSU Fires Theatre Professor Over Social Media Remarks On Charlie Kirk’s Death
APSU Fires Theatre Professor Over Social Media Remarks On Charlie Kirk’s Death
The sign of the new APSU Health Professions Building Sept. 9, 2025.
Opportunities Open With APSU's New Health Professions Building
Panelists answer questions from students during the PoliTalk event at the Morgan University Center Ballroom at Austin Peay State University on Sept. 9, 2025.
Poli-Talk Brings Local Leaders to APSU
APSU suffered the tragic loss of an incoming football transfer player, William Hardrick, following a crash on I-65 involving a drunk driver.
William Hardrick's Impact On The Governors
Opening slide for the program release of the 2025/26 APSU CECA event
APSU CECA Announces Fall Programs
The Banned book club's flyer with a 5 paged double-sided list of banned books.
Controversial Reads: Inside the Banned Book Club