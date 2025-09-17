The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Balanced Rushing Attack Leads Governors Past Morehead State in Home Opener

Ma’Raya Fulton, Sports Writer
September 15, 2025
Jerome Knight
Austin Peay State University sophomore quarterback, Chris Pasron, calls for the snap in 56-7 win over Morehead State University, Saturday night, Sept. 13, 2025.

Austin Peay State University’s football team defeated Morehead State, 56-7, on Saturday, Sept. 13, at Fortera Stadium in its football home opener. The Governors totaled 700 yards of offense, including 429 on the ground, and scored seven rushing touchdowns to secure their second win of the season.

The Governors (2-1) scored on each of their first eight possessions, building a 56-0 lead before the Eagles (1-2) recorded their only touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Six different APSU players rushed for scores, while eight finished with at least 25 rushing yards.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Chris Parson (#3) opened the scoring with a 60-yard rushing touchdown and went 11-for-14 through the air for 199 yards. He added 56 rushing yards on six carries.

Redshirt sophomore Javious Bond (#2) followed with an 84-yard touchdown run on his only carry of the game.

Sophomore running back Corey Richardson (#26) capped an 11-play, 99-yard drive with a 17-yard score, while redshirt sophomore Courtland Simmons (#11) contributed both an eight-yard rushing touchdown and a team-high 107 receiving yards on five catches.

Graduate student Chandler Kirton (#52), Austin Peay’s starting center, lined up at fullback for a one-yard touchdown — the first by a Govs offensive lineman since 2017.

Graduate quarterback Austin Smith (#4) led a 10-play drive to begin the second half, connecting with Julien Randolph III for a 17-yard touchdown pass.

Freshman running back Isaiah Groves later scored his first career touchdown to close APSU’s scoring.

On defense, the Governors held Morehead State to 80 passing yards and just 11 rushing yards. Markell Redding posted a team-high five tackles, while Demoris Jenkins recorded 1.5 sacks.

For the Eagles, quarterback Bryce Patterson finished 12-for-21 for 80 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Monterris Engram caught three passes for 67 yards and the lone score, while linebacker John Purdy led all defenders with 11 tackles.

Austin Peay will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 20, against No. 13 Abilene Christian at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene, Texas. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

