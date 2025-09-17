Discover Inspiring Talent at Govs Creative Arts Festival

Music, dancing and colors flooded the Downtown Commons as Austin Peay State University hosted its second Govs Creative Arts Festival.

The festival opened with APSU’s spirited Governors Own Marching Band (GOMB) while the first 150 people to arrive lined up to receive their free T-shirt.

A lineup of performances highlighting campus and local talent took the stage, featuring APSU faculty and students, local dance studios, Music for Mercy and past “The Voice” contestant Jay Ammo.

In addition to live performances, the festival offered activities for children and adults who love getting crafty. There were multiple arts and crafts stations to make bookmarks and paintings, while the younger attendees who like a little more action enjoyed an inflatable bounce house. Attendees were also encouraged to participate in a community pillow book to leave their message for the world.

The College of Arts and Letters credited the festival’s success to a Google grant.

“This all came about because of a Google grant I received for the arts, and the grant was focused on creating accessible art experiences for the community,” said Kevin Loveland, assistant director for the Center of Creative Arts

Loveland and Grayson Nicholson, communication director for the College of Arts and Letters, shared that students from the music and theater departments were selected through auditions to participate in the program.

The organizers mentioned they intend to make the Govs Creative Arts festival an annual event.