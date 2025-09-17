Electric Gov Has Campus Stepping in Sync

The fans were out this week in the Austin Peay State University Morgan University Center plaza as students gathered for Electric Gov.

For two undergraduate students, Samuel Lewis and Thomas Frasson, the event was a way of having fun in a large crowd.

“I think it’s great. We should have more of these. It would be cool if the people who came here [to learn the dance] get so good that we could do this at homecoming or something,” said Lewis.

Hosted by Student Life and Engagement, participants learned popular line dances like “Boots on the Ground“, “Cupid Shuffle,” and “Flex.”

“It’s hard at first, but it’s fun,” said Frasson.

Line dancing is a group dance where everyone follows the same sequence of steps in rows, making it easy for people to join in without needing a partner. Guided by a professional instructor, students picked up full routines while dancing in sync with a crowd of their peers.

When asked if he thought he learned enough moves to use at a party, Frasson smirked and replied, “No,” before adding with a laugh, “I learned enough to have fun.”