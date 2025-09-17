Austin Peay State University Fall Sports Recap – Sept. 5–11, 2025

Men’s Tennis – Brian Coons Fall Tournament (Sept. 5–6)
- The Governors competed in dual-style matches at the Governors Tennis Courts, opening with a sweep in doubles against Alabama A&M. Lucas Ranciaro and Felipe De La Hormaza won a tight 7-5 tiebreaker, while Glen Arnet/Vincent Lu (6-4) and Logan Tomovski/Rohan Loubser (6-2) also secured wins.
- In singles play, Arnet and De La Hormaza earned victories against Alabama A&M, while Loubser, Lu and Tomovski fell. Doubles against Tennessee Tech ended in losses for all three APSU pairs.
- On Sept. 6, Austin Peay State University dominated singles against Cumberland, with Rohan Loubser, Glen Arnet, Logan Tomovski, De La Hormaza and Lucas Ranciaro each winning in straight sets. Freshman Bodi Van Galen made his season debut, taking his opponent to a super tiebreaker (10-8). Weather delays prevented play against Tennessee Tech.
- The Austin Peay men’s tennis team will return to action on Sept. 14, when they face Cumberland at the Cumberland Invitational in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Men’s Golf – Golfweek Fall Challenge (Sept. 7–9)
- Sept. 7 (Round 1): The Governors shot 292, tied for 12th. Seth Smith led with a 71, John Mark Mills (73), Zach Olsen and Jack Dyer (74), Patton Samuels (75). Parker Elkins, playing as an individual, shot an even-par 72.
- Sept. 8 (Round 2): APSU posted 298, moving to 13th overall. Patton Samuels led with a one-over 70, finishing tied for 43rd. Smith and Dyer shot 75, Mills and Olsen 78 and Elkins carded an even-par 72, tied for 38th individually.
- Sept. 9 (Round 3): Austin Peay fired a four-under 284, finishing 13th at 874. Patton Samuels led the team with a six-under 66, finishing tied for 16th overall. Parker Elkins shot a career-best three-under 69 to finish tied for 28th individually. John Mark Mills (71), Seth Smith (76), Jack Dyer (74) and Zach Olsen (73) completed the lineup.
- The Austin Peay men’s golf team will next compete at Texas State’s Destin Collegiate from Sept. 22–24 at Raven Golf Club in Miramar Beach, Florida.
Women’s Golf – Total Athlete Collegiate (Sept. 8–9)
- Sept. 8 (Rounds 1–2): APSU finished the first day, fifth with a team score of 612. Jillian Breedlove led with rounds of 74 and 75 (tied 11th), Ella Arnzen (73, 79, tied 17th), Katie Roberts (79, 74, tied 20th), Abby Hirtzel (82, 77, tied 31st) and Abby Jimenez (88, 78, tied 42nd). Individual Jordin Cowing carded 75 and 73, tied for ninth.
- Sept. 9 (Final Round): Austin Peay shot 301 to finish fifth overall with a team score of 913. Ella Arnzen had a bogey-free three-under 69 to finish fifth individually. Jillian Breedlove finished 15th (77), Abby Hirtzel 30th (78), Katie Roberts 30th (84) and Abby Jimenez tied for 39th (77). Jordin Cowing tied for sixth individually with a 74.
- The Austin Peay women’s golf team will return to competition at The Velvet, hosted by Murray State, on Sept. 15–16 at the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.
Women’s Soccer – vs. Murray State (Sept. 7)
- Austin Peay earned a scoreless draw at Morgan Bros. Field. Junior goalkeeper Lauryn Berry had a career day with 11 saves, including a game-saving stop in the 88th minute to preserve the shutout. Berry recorded her second shutout of the season and is now six saves shy of tying for eighth all-time in APSU history (126 career saves).
Women’s Soccer – vs. Western Kentucky (Sept. 11)
- Austin Peay played to a scoreless draw at WKU Soccer Complex. The Hilltoppers outshot the Govs 9-2 in the first half, but APSU’s defense held strong. Junior goalkeeper Lauryn Berry had another standout performance, making six saves on 15 shots faced, which ties her for the eighth-most career saves in program history. All four of Austin Peay’s shots on goal came in the second half. Kaylee Hansen led the team with two shots on goal (49th and 81st minutes).
- The Austin Peay women’s soccer team will next face Bellarmine on Sept. 18 at Morgan Bros. Field with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m.