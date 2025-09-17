The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The All State
The All State
Governors Face Morehead State University In Home Opener

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
September 13, 2025
APSU Athletics
Austin Peay State University loses to the University of Georgia 28-6 in Sanford Stadium after a good defensive performance.

Austin Peay State University takes on Morehead State University for the first home game and the first FCS matchup of the year. This is the 48th meeting between these two schools, with the Eagles leading the series 27-20 all-time.

However, the Governors are 12-9 against the Eagles in Clarksville and are on a four-game winning streak that started in 2006. It’s also worth mentioning that the Governors come into this matchup ranked in the top 25 for the first time since the 2023 season.

Eagles to Keep an Eye On

Quarterback Carter Cravens is 30-49 with 353 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. He also has 69 yards on 17 rushes and two touchdowns. Throughout his career, he’s thrown for 4,366 yards and has 26 touchdowns to his name. It’s safe to say Cravens can sling it. Also, keep an eye on running back Isaac Stopke, who has 119 yards on 20 carries, meaning he’s averaging about six yards a carry. Finally, wide receiver Ryan Upp leads the team with 159 yards on 15 receptions.

Governors to Keep an Eye On

Quarterback Chris Parson has looked impressive so far this season with 293 yards and two touchdowns in two games against FBS opponents. He’s also rushed for 34 yards on 20 attempts. Also, keep an eye on the new newcomer receiver Shemar Kirk, who leads the team with 98 receiving yards. And lastly, defensive back Ellis Ellis Jr. is leading the defense with 17 total tackles.

Three Keys to Victory for the Governors

The first key is to establish the run game. Now that the two FBS games are out of the way and they aren’t facing one of the best defensive lines in the country, referring to Georgia last week, the rushing yards should see an increase this week. The second key is to calm down Cravens and Stopke on the tear they’ve been on recently. The defense has been challenged heavily the past two weeks, so it will be interesting to see how they perform in the first FCS matchup. The third and final key will be to avoid costly penalties.

