Opportunities Open With APSU’s New Health Professions Building

One of Austin Peay State University’s goals and objectives is student academic success, aiming to prepare students for future career goals.

APSU made another step towards this goal with the addition of the new Health Professions Building on campus.

“The investment in the new APSU Health Professions Building could not come at a better time. With the two new healthcare facilities on the horizon, this partnership ensures we are preparing a skilled workforce ready to meet the growing needs of our community,” said Andrew Kester, former APSU Radiologic Technology Assistant Professor.

When the 2018-2019 school year started off, professors in the Sundquist Science Complex from departments from nursing to radiology were asked their thoughts about having a building for the health department.

Staff who were asked were excited about the possibility of having new opportunities.

Radiography Program Director Jennifer Thompson was asked for input on improvement plans for the radiology department. She proposed new equipment for students to learn on.

Thompson explained that because the department did not have the equipment students could learn on, they were less confident working with the machines in a hospital room.

Other professors involved also agreed with Thompson. Professor and Second Chair for the Department of Allied Health Sciences, Perry Scanlan, was just as excited for the space.

“I’m excited for Medical Laboratory Science students to have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience working with the latest technology in the APSU Diagnostic Lab,” Scanlan said.

APSU invites everyone to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new building, which will take place today, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m.

“This is not just a building; it is a commitment to excellence in healthcare education and to meeting the critical workforce needs of Middle Tennessee,” said Karen Meisch, the dean of APSU’s College of STEM.