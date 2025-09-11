Suicide Prevention Month Series: Representation in Media

It’s late at night, your bed is still unmade, the unfolded laundry in the corner continues to pile up and the unfinished homework on your floor remains untouched— side effects of your depression.

You are sitting in your room letting your mind race for however long it has been—days, weeks or months. It all feels too much: the doubt, the stress and the feeling of failure in everything you do, no matter how hard you try— more side effects of your depression.

A recurring question remains among those suffering from various mental illnesses: Why keep going when no one understands me?

September is Suicide Prevention Month. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, about 740,000 suicides are reported every year, averaging one death every 43 seconds.

For those who suffer from depression, the media is becoming a place that is reducing the stigma related to mental illness. Whether it be a show, a movie or a book, the media often creates characters to connect to in an attempt to help others feel understood.

Mental Health Pop Culture Recommendations:

“All the Bright Places” – A book written by Jennifer Niven, which was also adapted into a movie.

“13 Reasons Why” – A book written by Jay Asher later adapted into a Netflix television show.

“Suicide Notes” – A book written by Michael Thomas Ford.

“Hold Still” – A book written by Nina LaCour.

“Ginny and Georgia” – A Netflix television show.

“Girl in Pieces” – A book written by Kathleen Glasgow.

“I Fell in Love with Hope” – A book written by Lancali.

“This is Me Trying” – A book written by Racquel Marie

*If you or a loved one needs mental health support in a time of crisis, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.*