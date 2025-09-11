The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Austin Peay Picks Up First Win of Season at Billiken Invitational

Maraya Fulton, Sports Writer
September 9, 2025
Robert Smith APSU Athletics
Austin Peay State University volleyball players compete during the Billiken Invitational tournament, Sept. 5-6, in St. Louis, Missouri. The Govs finished the tournament with a 1-2 record.

Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team went 1-2 at the Billiken Invitational, Sept. 5-6, in St. Louis, Missouri, with losses to Saint Louis and Western Illinois before earning its first victory of the season against Murray State.

The Govs (1-5, 0-0 ASUN) opened the weekend against host Saint Louis (3-1), falling in straight sets (23-25, 17-25, 21-25). Austin Peay built a 12-7 lead in the first set before the Billikens went on a 6-1 run to regain control. SLU also controlled the second and third sets, closing out the match despite a late push from the Govs that cut the deficit to 18-17 in the final frame.

Later that day, Austin Peay dropped another 3-0 match to Western Illinois (25-22, 25-15, 25-20). The Govs fought back from an early 7-1 deficit to take a brief lead in the first set, highlighted by aces from Addi Hultquist and a kill from Nya Browne that tied the set at 21. However, the Leathernecks held on to win the opener and carried momentum through the next two sets to complete the sweep.

Austin Peay closed the tournament on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Murray State, marking the first career victory for head coach Evan Amstutz. After dropping the first two sets (25-17, 25-19), the Govs responded by winning the next three, 25-14, 25-23, and 15-10. The turning point came in the third set, when an 8-0 run gave Austin Peay an 18-10 lead. which they did not relinquish.

Several Govs posted career-best performances in the win. Dani Kopacz recorded 17 kills, while Sianna Dykes added 11. Taly Cloyd finished with a season-high seven blocks, and the setting duties were split between Sarah Butler (30 assists) and Gianna Tagoa’i (29 assists), who also served four aces. Defensively, Reagan Anderson paced the team with 23 digs.

Austin Peay will next compete at the SIUE Cougar Classic on Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. in Edwardsville, Illinois, facing SIUE.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Austin Peay took on nationally ranked No. 3 Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Sept. 6, where the Bulldogs won 28-6.
Govs Show Fight in Loss to No. 3 Georgia
Austin Peay celebrates a point during the Stacheville Challenge at the Winfield Dunn Center, where the Governors battled Murray State, Xavier and Tennessee Tech to open the 2025 season.
Govs Volleyball Battles Through Stacheville Challenge
An Austin Peay player celebrates on the field during the Governors’ 34-14 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Johnny Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro. The win marked just the second time in program history that Austin Peay has defeated an FBS opponent, and the first since topping Kansas State in 1987.
Austin Peay Upsets MTSU For First FBS Win Since 1987
Junior defender Anna Drexel pushes the pace as the Govs take a tough loss to the Mocs 1-0 on Aug. 28, 2025, at Morgan Bros Field.
Late Goal Drops Lady Govs in Home Opener
Austin Peay State University running back La'Vell Wright looks to get past this Abilene Christian defender Saturday at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.
Preview: Two Former OVC Rivals Meet Again
Austin Peay volleyball players gather in a huddle during their 4-1 exhibition win over Tusculum at the Winfield Dunn Center on Sunday.
Govs Volleyball Tops Tusculum 4-1 in Season Opener