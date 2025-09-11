The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Categories:

APSU CECA Announces Fall Programs

Jenna Kester
September 5, 2025
Jenna Kester
Opening slide for the program release of the 2025/26 APSU CECA event

As the Austin Peay State University campus settles in with the start of the fall 2025 semester, departments are announcing their events for students to look forward to. APSU’s own Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts came together on Sept. 3 to share their list of programs for not only the semester, but to celebrate CECA’s 40th anniversary. 

 

Art and design

Galleries: 

New Beginnings by  Soulaf Abus Aug. 25 – Oct. 3

Through Thick and Thing by Stacy Holloway Oct. 20 – Dec. 5 

Speakers:

Tom and Tony Bancroft Bros Sept. 11

Soulaf Abus Sept. 25 (lecture) –  26 (gallery talk)

ART21 Screening and Panel discussion Oct. 15

Stacy Holloway Oct 28 (lecture) – 29 (gallery talk)

Dana James Mwangi Nov. 18

Creative Writing

CECA 40th Anniversary Event and Acuff Kickoff with Rebecca Makki Sept. 18

Acuff writers retreat Nov. 1-5

Visiting writers – Jenny Molberg Nov 13

Visiting writers – Toni Jensen Feb 19

Zone 3 Writers Festival April 15-16

Acuff Curated Reading April 16

TN Emerging Creative Writers Award Ceremony April 18

Music

Dohanyi Chamber Players Sept 14

Clarinet day Sept 28

Michael Shapiro Composer Residency Oct. 9

Harsberger/Hones Duo Guest Artist Recital Oct. 27

Choir fest Oct. 19

Clarksville children’s chorus Nov. 10

Noise saxophone quartet Nov. 22

Clarksville youth orchestra Dec. 8

Theatre and dance

New Musicals (Slotherhouse and Spacefaring objects) Oct. 2-5

Farm Theatre Collab Nov. 20-23

Moving Voice (Dance) Feb. 5-8

A Kid like Jake Feb. 26-March 1

Lizzie the Musical April 16-19

 

To celebrate the 40th Anniversary of CECA, each department has dedicated one of the events above specifically for the occasion: 

Creative Writing: Acuff Reading with Rebecca Makkai Sept. 18

Theatre and Dance: Two New Musicals (Slotherhouse and Spacefaring Objects) Oct. 3

Music: Middle Tennessee Letterpress Symposium March 4-5 and Piano Fest in spring 2026

More details about the events listed above can be found on the APSU CECA’s calendar at https://www.apsu.edu/ceca/calendar.php

